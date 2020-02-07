Miami Heat News: Andre Iguodala’s Latest Extension With Heat Contains Addendum - Heat Nation

- Miami Heat News: Andre Iguodala’s Latest Extension With Heat Contains Addendum
- Jae Crowder Dedicates Endearing Message to Heat Nation After Being Traded to Miami Heat
- Grading the Miami Heat’s 2020 NBA Trade Deadline Acquisitions
- Report: Miami Heat Interested in Tristan Thompson If He’s Bought Out by Cavs
- LeBron James Applauds Miami Heat for Signing Andre Iguodala
- Report: James Johnson Headed to Minnesota Timberwolves in Exchange for Gorgui Dieng
- Andre Iguodala Reveals Why He Chose Miami Heat Over Golden State Warriors
- Jimmy Butler Says Miami Heat ‘Ready to Go to War’ After Andre Iguodala Trade
- Report: Miami Heat Intend to Hold Derrick Jones Jr. Out of Any Trade Discussions
- Report: Miami Heat Send Dion Waiters and James Johnson to Memphis Grizzlies
Miami Heat News: Andre Iguodala’s Latest Extension With Heat Contains Addendum
- Updated: February 7, 2020
The Miami Heat’s acquisition of veteran Andre Iguodala on Friday brought excitement to the team and its fans, though there could be financial ramifications attached to the deal since Iguodala has a trade kicker as part of his contract extension.
Addendum on Heat trade deadline: Andre Iguodala's new extension contains a 7.5% trade kicker, league sources tell ESPN.
— Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) February 7, 2020
Iguodala signed a two-year, $30 million contract extension, with the trade kicker meaning that the Heat would have to pay him an additional $1.125 million if they decide to deal him. The second year of the deal is a team option.
The Heat traded for Iguodala, who has yet to take the court this season, primarily because of the playoff experience he brings to the team.
He played in five consecutive NBA Finals for the Golden State Warriors, helping them win three league titles and capturing the Finals MVP award in 2015.
Last season, Iguodala averaged 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, but figures to bring invaluable leadership to the team.
Iguodala was expected to undergo a physical with the Heat within the next few days, though there’s no indication exactly when he’ll be ready to play.
The Heat will continue their road trip against Western Conference foes, with their next outing on Friday night against the Sacramento Kings. It’s possible that the team may wait until after next week’s All-Star break to insert Iguodala into the lineup.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login