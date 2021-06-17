Meyers Leonard reflects on his journey these last 3 months: ‘I’m so thankful through a very dark moment’

Former Miami Heat big man Meyers Leonard reflected on his journey after he used an antisemitic slur that led to him being fined $50,000 and suspended one week by the NBA.

The Heat traded Leonard away following the incident to the Oklahoma City Thunder who promptly waived him.

“I’ve had a lot of really good moments and some pretty dark emotional moments but I’d just like to say, again, I’m so, so thankful for the people in the Jewish community whether it’s a little kid, a teenager, a high schooler or a rabbi,” Leonard said. “I’ve just been very educated, I’ve had so many events away from the public eye that have just uplifted not only myself, my wife and our immediate family but my friends. I just learned so much and I’m so thankful through a very dark moment. Sometimes people say God works in mysterious ways.”

It is good that Leonard has tried to educate himself after the incident, but his basketball career certainly is in doubt.

Miami and Oklahoma City certainly didn’t feel there was a place to give him a second chance, but it’s possible another team takes a flier on the veteran this offseason.

For his career, Leonard has averaged 5.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the floor and 39.0 percent from 3.