Former NBA Big Man Campaigns for Dion Waiters to Join Los Angeles Lakers - Heat Nation

Miami Heat shooting guard Dion Waiters just concluded his third suspension of the season, and his career in South Florida is very much in doubt.

With Waiters potentially on the move in the near future, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins thinks the Los Angeles Lakers could be a great destination.

Dion Waiters would be perfect for the Lakers. All he would have to do is just go get buckets and that’s what he do! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 23, 2019

Waiters has had as tough a start to the 2019-20 season as any player in the league. After spending all summer working hard to get in shape, he saw his playing time diminished in the preseason as the Heat chose to focus on getting their young players on the court.

What followed was a one-game suspension for complaining about a lack of playing time in the preseason.

Following that suspension, he was exiled by the team for 10 games after suffering a seizure, reportedly brought on by the ingestion of a THC-infused gummy.

His most recent suspension came after he reportedly called in sick to work, only to post pictures of himself on a boat off the coast of Miami on Instagram.

All three incidents point to a player that has hit a rough patch both personally and professionally. Despite there, there is no doubt that Waiters can contribute on the court.

In his career, he has averaged 12.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game. While he would likely not start for the Lakers, he could certainly offer valuable scoring off the bench.

Still, given Waiters’ recent behavioral issues, it is highly unlikely the Lakers opt to trade for him. Considering the fact that Waiters is still signed through next season, it is highly unlikely that he accepts a buyout from the Heat at a reduced price.

Given all this, it seems highly unlikely that Waiters ends up in L.A. anytime soon. Still, more stranger things have happened in the wild pre-trade deadline market of the NBA.

