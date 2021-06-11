- LeBron James showers Dwyane Wade with love while celebrating his new television show
LeBron James showers Dwyane Wade with love while celebrating his new television show
- Updated: June 11, 2021
Since retiring from the NBA in 2019, Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade has dabbled in several careers. They include being an NBA analyst and owning an NBA team.
Now, Wade can include the job of show host to his resume after agreeing to be the frontman of his new television show.
His former Heat teammate LeBron James expressed his excitement and congratulations to Wade in a social media post.
Wade originally signed on to be just an executive producer of the series. However, he eventually took on the challenge of hosting the show, which he extensively trained for.
As for James, he is also no stranger to the media industry. He cofounded SpringHill Entertainment and Uninterrupted. He will also star in “Space Jam: A New Legacy” this summer.
Wade and James played together for the Heat for four seasons, winning back-to-back championships during that span. The future Hall of Famers have remained supportive of each other’s ventures throughout the years.
