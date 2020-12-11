Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is not ready to guarantee Tyler Herro a starting spot in Miami’s lineup.

Spoelstra compliments Herro but says "we'll see" when asked if he's ready to be starting PG. We'll get glimpse into potential starting backcourt Monday against Pelicans, Friday against Raptors in preseason. Spo with 5 backcourt tandem options: Dragic, Robinson, Herro,Bradley,Nunn — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 11, 2020

Last season, the Heat started Kendrick Nunn at point guard during the regular season.

However, Nunn missed time when the NBA restarted its season, and veteran Goran Dragic was thrust into the starting role.

Herro, Miami’s first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, averaged 16.0 points per game in the playoffs last year.

While he isn’t necessarily a true point guard, he would give the Heat a scoring punch from that spot.

In addition, Dragic thrived in a bench role last season, which may be a reason why Spoelstra starts Herro.

Dragic averaged 16.2 points per game last season and is the clear leader of Miami’s second unit.

While Herro will certainly have a big role this season, it seems that Heat fans will have to wait until the regular season to see how the rotation shakes out.