- Erik Spoelstra noncommittal on Tyler Herro starting for Miami Heat this season
- Report: Tyler Herro not considered ‘off the table’ in potential James Harden deal
- Report: NBA scout predicts James Harden trade will come down to Tyler Herro vs. Ben Simmons
- Report: Goran Dragic will model for Jimmy Butler’s Big Face Coffee, won’t get paid a ‘damn thing’
- Video: Jimmy Butler hilariously explains his subtle recruitment of James Harden to Miami Heat
- Report: Miami Heat have best odds to acquire James Harden from Houston Rockets
- Here’s the 1 player the Miami Heat are not willing to include for James Harden
- Jimmy Butler’s subtle hint at wanting James Harden on Miami Heat
- Report: Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks now among James Harden’s preferred trade destinations
- Udonis Haslem ‘molding’ Bam Adebayo to take over as Miami Heat’s leader
Erik Spoelstra noncommittal on Tyler Herro starting for Miami Heat this season
- Updated: December 11, 2020
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is not ready to guarantee Tyler Herro a starting spot in Miami’s lineup.
Spoelstra compliments Herro but says "we'll see" when asked if he's ready to be starting PG. We'll get glimpse into potential starting backcourt Monday against Pelicans, Friday against Raptors in preseason. Spo with 5 backcourt tandem options: Dragic, Robinson, Herro,Bradley,Nunn
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 11, 2020
Last season, the Heat started Kendrick Nunn at point guard during the regular season.
However, Nunn missed time when the NBA restarted its season, and veteran Goran Dragic was thrust into the starting role.
Herro, Miami’s first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, averaged 16.0 points per game in the playoffs last year.
While he isn’t necessarily a true point guard, he would give the Heat a scoring punch from that spot.
In addition, Dragic thrived in a bench role last season, which may be a reason why Spoelstra starts Herro.
Dragic averaged 16.2 points per game last season and is the clear leader of Miami’s second unit.
While Herro will certainly have a big role this season, it seems that Heat fans will have to wait until the regular season to see how the rotation shakes out.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login