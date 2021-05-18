The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are set to face off against one another in the postseason for the second straight year.

Though the Heat quickly dispatched of the Bucks in five games last season, Milwaukee star guard Jrue Holiday seems confident that the outcome will be different this time around.

In fact, he recently expressed his belief that the Bucks are simply more talented than the Heat.

Bucks' Jrue Holiday, on the series against the Heat, "I feel like talent-wise, we have a bit more of that." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 18, 2021

The Bucks are, of course, led by Holiday, Khris Middleton and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

They also enjoy the services of veterans Brook Lopez, P.J. Tucker and more.

However, it’s hard to argue that the Bucks are much more talented than the Heat across the board. After all, the Heat have two fully fledged stars in Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, as well as a slew of lethal shooters who can get hot in any given game.

Ultimately, this series is likely going to come down to who wants it more.

The Heat are known as one of the grittiest teams in the NBA. When push comes to shove, it likely would not surprise many fans around the league if the Heat once again come out of this matchup victorious.