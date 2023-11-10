Miami Heat bringing in reinforcements in wake of Tyler Herro injury

With Tyler Herro set to be out for some time, the Miami Heat have brought in some reinforcements.

The Heat are bringing back Jamal Cain, Cole Swider, Nikola Jovic for Saturday’s game in Atlanta. The moves come in the wake of Tyler Herro being sidelined. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 10, 2023

Jamal Cain and Nikola Jovic were both dealing with illnesses, while Cole Swider was with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Heat’s G League affiliate, as part of his two-way contract.

Cain and Jovic have both appeared in two games so far this season, and Swider has only seen action in one contest. Cain, who is also on a two-way contract, is recording 4.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. Jovic is averaging 6.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest.

The Serbian big man had a solid showing against the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this season, as he recorded eight points, 11 rebounds and four assists in a little more than 21 minutes of playing time.

Many fans have been clamoring for him to get more playing time after a summer that saw him help Serbia win silver at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

While Jovic is a power forward, he does have guard-like skills. However, he doesn’t seem like a likely candidate to replace Herro in the Heat’s starting lineup.

Cain and Swider seem like less likely candidates to move into the starting lineup. That’s not to say that neither of them are capable of helping the Heat win games, but other players might be better suited for the starting job.

Perhaps offseason acquisition Josh Richardson will step up and become the fifth starter. He hasn’t been able to shake off the rust from a preseason injury and is averaging 5.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting just 30.3 percent from the field and 18.8 percent from deep.

Given Richardson’s limited ability from downtown this season, Duncan Robinson might be the favorite to take Herro’s place.

Robinson seems to be getting back to his old self this season, as he is averaging 11.4 points and 2.0 assists per game while making 37.7 percent of his attempts from 3-point range. That’s still a far cry from his career-high mark of 44.6 percent when he burst onto the scene in the 2019-20 season, but his play this season has been an encouraging development for Miami.

Fans will soon find out who takes the available starting spot, as the Heat are set to take on the Atlanta Hawks on the road on Saturday night.