Jimmy Butler hung phone up on agent when told he landed on All-NBA team

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler doesn’t seem to care about personal accolades.

According to Butler’s agent Bernie Lee, the Heat superstar hung up the phone on Lee when he called to tell him he made an All-NBA team.

“Nothing else matters,” Lee said. “When Jimmy receives a personal accolade, it’s literally impossible to call him and tell him that he’s achieved this accolade. When I called him to tell him this year that he made All-NBA, I got the word ‘all’ out of my mouth and he hung up the phone on me. Like, he doesn’t care.”

The five-time All-Star had another fantastic season during the 2020-21 campaign, as he put up 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field.

The Heat earned the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, but they were swept in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Butler struggled in the playoff series, as he shot just 29.7 percent from the field and averaged only 14.5 points per game.

After making the NBA Finals in the 2019-20 season, Butler seems determined to lead the Heat to a title.

He may earn some personal accolades along the way, but as Lee explained, nothing else matters to Butler when it comes to his basketball career.