Jimmy Butler says Heat ready to go through Bucks, 76ers and Nets: ‘We’re not running from anybody’

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler recently spoke about the upcoming season, and he sounds very confident about the team’s chances to contend in the Eastern Conference.

Butler exclaimed that the Heat are ready to take on the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

"We're not running from anybody. We never will."

“We’re not running from anybody,” Butler said. “We never will. We never have, and there’s no way around it. You gotta go through each and every one of these teams. Bucks being one. The Nets being one. Philly being one. All the way down the line, we know that, and we’re ready to compete.”

Butler clearly has high hopes for the 2021-22 campaign. Given some of the Heat’s offseason additions, his excitement is warranted.

Kyle Lowry, for example, figures to make a big impact right away for Miami. His playmaking abilities should help take the team’s offense to new heights.

Many executives around the league feel that the Heat’s addition of Lowry was one of the best moves of the NBA offseason.

Lowry, like Butler, has his sights set on an NBA title in the upcoming season. Lowry already has one NBA championship to his name, but he’s looking to win another.

The Eastern Conference is loaded with quality teams, and it’s anyone’s guess as to which squad will come out of the conference. However, Miami will almost certainly crack the playoffs and have a chance to make some noise.