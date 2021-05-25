Jimmy Butler has pointed message for Miami Heat after blowout loss to Milwaukee Bucks

After losing Game 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks 132-98 on Monday, the Miami Heat are in some substantial trouble.

However, team leader Jimmy Butler is maintaining his positivity, and he had an optimistic message for his team.

Jimmy Butler on his message to the team, "The bright spot is I don't think we could play any worse."@5ReasonsSports — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) May 25, 2021

After a heartbreaking Game 1 loss, the Heat simply didn’t have it on Monday, and they now trail the best-of-seven series 2-0.

However, all the Bucks did is hold serve on their home court, and therefore Miami has a real opportunity to even the series in the coming days.

As was the case in Game 1, many of the Heat’s main weapons struggled offensively in Game 2.

The lone bright spots were Goran Dragic, who had another strong game, and big man Dewayne Dedmon, who had 19 points and nine rebounds.

After putting up just 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting on Monday, Butler will need to walk the walk and lead the way to get his squad back in the series.