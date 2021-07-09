- Video: Dwyane Wade shows Devin Booker love after Suns take Game 2 from Bucks
- Updated: July 8, 2021
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was in attendance for Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns.
Phoenix, behind 31 points from star guard Devin Booker, took a 2-0 series lead with a 118-108 win.
Wade took some time after the game to show Booker love after his big performance.
Booker x D Wade after the Suns W. 🔥✊
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 9, 2021
Booker shot 12-for-25 from the field and 7-for-12 from beyond the arc to lead the Suns on a night where the team hit 20-of-40 shots from beyond the arc.
Despite a 42-point game from Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Suns are now firmly in control of the series as it shifts to Milwaukee.
Wade has shown a lot of support for the new generation of NBA players, and he also gets to watch one of his close friends, Chris Paul, get one step closer to his first NBA title.
Game 3 between the Suns and Bucks is scheduled for Sunday, July 11.
