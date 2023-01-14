Report: Dewayne Dedmon is a trade candidate for the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have been mentioned in some trade rumors recently, and if they are truly interested in adding some new talent prior to the Feb. 9 trade deadline, they’re going to have to be willing to part ways with some players currently on their roster.

It appears as though backup center Dewayne Dedmon might be a player on the move. According to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, Dedmon is a trade candidate for the Heat as the trade deadline fast approaches.

“Dedmon, who served a team-issued one-game suspension for ‘conduct detrimental to the team’ in Thursday’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks, is a trade candidate because of the structure of his contract,” Chiang wrote.

Dedmon is far from the only player currently on the roster that is considered a possible trade chip for the Heat. Earlier this week, it was reported that former All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry is also a trade candidate because the Heat have a desire to shed his contract.

While Lowry would probably be the centerpiece of a Heat trade offer, Dedmon would more likely be a filler of some kind.

Dedmon is currently in the first year of a two-year, $9 million deal he signed with the Heat last offseason.

So far this season, Dedmon has played in 29 games, coming off the bench in every appearance. In those games, he’s put up 5.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. He likely won’t be a major target for teams in the league.

However, that is not to say that he can’t contribute. He clearly can, and he has proven that since his NBA career began in 2013.

As for the Heat, there are some clear incentives to try to make moves prior to the deadline. Though the Heat have performed much better recently after their lackluster start to the season, they still don’t look like real title contenders.

A move or two to get some fresh blood in the rotation could really help the team maximize its talent. Over their last 10 games, the Heat are 7-3. They currently sit at the No. 8 seed in the East with a record of 23-20.