Miami Heat and Washington Wizards Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat have gotten off to a disappointing start so far this season, and Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo feel they’ve identified a couple culprits.

They most recently fell to the lowly Washington Wizards, 103-100, on Wednesday night.

Defense was a relative strength of the Heat last season when they made their unexpected run to the NBA Finals, as they were able to get timely stops throughout the postseason. This season, their play on the defensive end has left something to be desired.

Another big reason for the team’s dismal record is the absence of movers and shakers such as Butler and Tyler Herro from the active roster.

Butler recently returned from a long hiatus after adhering to the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. He seems to have returned to form pretty quickly.

Slowly but surely, the Heat are getting closer and closer to returning to full strength. With the league’s midseason point coming soon, it would behoove the team to string together wins in bunches to return to the level of play it enjoyed last year.

