Report: Gabe Vincent expected to draw interest in free agency this summer

The Miami Heat have benefited greatly from the services of point guard Gabe Vincent so far this season, and it looks like the 26-year-old baller will garner some interest in free agency this summer.

According to HoopsHype, Vincent’s skill set should award him a healthy market when he becomes an unrestricted free agent after this season.

“An upper-level backup point guard with defensive tenacity and some tough-shot-making prowess, Vincent should attract interest as an unrestricted free agent this summer, especially now that he’s shown what he’s capable of when given starter minutes,” Frank Urbina reported. “Miami is in a bit of a bind, too, with Max Strus similarly headed to unrestricted free agency this offseason. It’ll be interesting to see who the Heat are more aggressive about keeping.”

Vincent has been a key contributor this season for the Heat, putting up 9.5 points, 2.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per game. Though he isn’t likely to receive a huge offer in free agency, he has certainly proven that he deserves a multiyear deal.

Vincent is one of the many reasons why the Heat have seemingly managed to turn a corner on the 2022-23 season. The Heat started out the season with just seven wins in their first 18 games. At the time, many believed that the team would fail to make the playoffs at all this season.

These days, however, the team is beginning to turn it around. The Heat currently sit at the No. 6 seed in the highly competitive Eastern Conference and are four games over .500 with a 26-22 record.

Superstar Jimmy Butler is having yet another incredible season, but it is Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo who are arguably most responsible for the Heat’s midseason resurgence.

The two are having career years for the Heat, with Herro averaging 20.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, and Adebayo putting up 21.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

If the Heat can keep winning at the clip that they have been as of late, a spot in the 2023 NBA Playoffs seems all but guaranteed. Vincent could easily improve his stock in free agency if he helps the Heat delve deeply into the playoffs.