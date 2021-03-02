An NBA spokesperson denied a report that Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler rejected an invitation to the All-Star Game.

According to the collective bargaining agreement, players are required to play in the game unless they are injured or have another reason that the league’s commissioner deems acceptable.

According to the collective bargaining agreement, players are required to play in the game unless they are injured or have another reason that the league's commissioner deems acceptable.

Butler, 31, is not a part of the group selected to represent the Eastern Conference in this year’s game.

The NBA had to find a replacement for injured Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, but it selected Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis.

According to Ethan Skolnick of the “Five on the Floor” podcast, Butler told the NBA he wouldn’t play in the All-Star Game for one specific reason.

“For those who were sort of questioning why Jimmy wasn’t named to the All-Star team when Durant went out and it was Sabonis, I can tell you that the NBA wanted to name him to the All-Star team,” Skolnick said.

He made it clear that the whole thing revolved around Bam Adebayo not being invited.

“He wasn’t going unless Bam was going,” he revealed.

Whether Butler was actually invited or not seems to be unclear, but he will not be participating in this year’s game unless another spot opens up due to injury and he is selected.

This season, Butler is averaging 20.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game in 21 games.