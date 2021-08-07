Dwyane Wade offers hyped reaction to former Miami Heat teammate signing with Utah Jazz

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade took to Instagram recently to express his excitement over Hassan Whiteside’s decision to sign with the Utah Jazz.

Wade and Whiteside were teammates in Miami, and they are now going to be working together once again in Utah.

Wade bought an ownership stake in the Jazz earlier in the year. He has worked with the organization very closely ever since.

Wade and Whiteside were teammates towards the end of Wade’s career. They never won a title together with the Heat, but it looks like they are going to try to achieve that goal together with the Jazz.

Whiteside, 32, is coming off of a disappointing 2020-21 season with the Sacramento Kings. He averaged just 8.1 points and 6.0 rebounds per contest, and he appeared in a mere 36 games due to injury.

The veteran will hope to make a bigger impact with Utah. The Jazz have an outstanding core in place, and they could be one of the best teams in the Western Conference again next season.