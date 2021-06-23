 Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union unveil new company - Heat Nation
Home / Media / Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union unveil new company

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union unveil new company

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

On Tuesday, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union unveiled their new company.

Wade, 39, retired from the NBA following the 2018-19 campaign.

Although most players tend to relax after calling it quits, Wade has been extremely busy after retiring from the league. In fact, he is building a superstar resume off the court.

Most notably, Wade recently became a part owner of the Utah Jazz. He heavily rooted for the Jazz over the course of their 2021 playoff journey.

Since retiring, Wade has also appeared on TNT as an NBA analyst, produced a new TV show and launched funds to empower Black lives.

The three-time champion will continue to make a difference off the hardwood with his latest endeavor with Union.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login