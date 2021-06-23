- Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union unveil new company
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union unveil new company
- Updated: June 22, 2021
On Tuesday, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union unveiled their new company.
Excited to announce @ProudlyCo… the first truly diverse, representative baby products company founded by #TheWades 🖤🖤🖤 Excited to share this clean, sustainable baby care brand made specifically for babies and children of color. @itsgabrielleu #proudly https://t.co/ukwQbcfQLA pic.twitter.com/aEpZhLK5rl
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 22, 2021
Today @DwyaneWade and I are announcing our newest baby: PROUDLY. @ProudlyCo is an everyday baby care line created specifically for melanated skin tones. We are truly diverse and representative and couldn’t be prouder about it. 🙏🏾 #proudly https://t.co/QzigDgKLV6 pic.twitter.com/KpR6RKsUYw
— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) June 22, 2021
Wade, 39, retired from the NBA following the 2018-19 campaign.
Although most players tend to relax after calling it quits, Wade has been extremely busy after retiring from the league. In fact, he is building a superstar resume off the court.
Most notably, Wade recently became a part owner of the Utah Jazz. He heavily rooted for the Jazz over the course of their 2021 playoff journey.
Since retiring, Wade has also appeared on TNT as an NBA analyst, produced a new TV show and launched funds to empower Black lives.
The three-time champion will continue to make a difference off the hardwood with his latest endeavor with Union.
