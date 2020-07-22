Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony Announce Incredible New Fund to Empower Black Lives

On Wednesday, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade announced that he is launching the Social Change Fund to empower Black lives.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony and Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Chris Paul are pioneering the project alongside Wade.

Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul + Dwyane Wade have launched the Social Change Fund that will focus on public safety & criminal justice reform, plus building economic equity for Black people thru investment in education, employment, wages, and housing. Group is now taking donations. pic.twitter.com/2nfLjpOdRc — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 22, 2020

Wade, 38, has been instrumental in inciting social justice for years.

This is not the first time Wade, Paul and Anthony have worked together to bring awareness for issues plaguing the country.

During the 2016 ESPYs, the trio, along superstar pal LeBron James, famously called on athletes to use their platforms to combat violence, racism and more.

While James doesn’t appear to be on the brass of this new initiative that the other stars are launching, he is being active in his own way. The four-time MVP recently launched More Than a Vote, which aims to fight against voter suppression.

All four players have accomplished incredible things on the basketball court. It’s great to see them all use their platforms to change the world off the hardwood as well.