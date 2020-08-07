Dwyane Wade Announces He’ll Produce and Host Exciting Entertainment Venture

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is continuing to expand his post-NBA career.

The 2006 NBA Finals MVP will host and produce an American spin-off of the British game show, “The Cube,” for WarnerMedia.

“I’m excited to join my WarnerMedia family in bringing this exciting and entertaining game show to the U.S,” Wade said in a statement. “As a former athlete, I enjoy competition and I appreciate the skill set needed to compete in high-tension and fast-paced environments. As executive producer and host, I’m looking forward to teaming up with contestants to embark on a quest that is both physical and mental, as well as adding my own flavor to the show that will make this a fun family viewing event.”

Wade, 38, has been extremely active since retiring from the NBA.

The three-time champion has been on television shows, helped initiate organizations and started business ventures.

Recently, Wade teamed up with NBA stars Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony to launch a powerful fund which aims to empower Black lives.

On the court, the former 6-foot-4 guard had a remarkable career. He posted 22.0 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game over the course of his career.

The Heat’s all-time leading scorer has also stayed attached to the organization, as he shows love and affirmation for many of its players via social media, television shout outs and more.

The Heat are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, and are looking to compete for a championship this season.