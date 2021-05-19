Dwyane Wade expresses excitement about rooting for Utah Jazz in postseason

Just over a month ago, it was reported that Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade purchased an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz.

While Wade has been a vocal supporter of the Heat since he retired from the NBA, it’s looking like those days are over.

Early on Wednesday, a fan asked Wade if he was going to be at Jazz playoff games at Vivint Arena, and Wade showed his excitement with a simple response.

The Jazz went 52-20 during the regular season, good enough for the first seed in the Western Conference and the best record in the NBA.

Due to the Jazz finishing first in the Western Conference, they will have to wait until Friday, when the final Western Conference play-in game is played, to find out who they will be facing in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

A hypothetical Jazz vs. Heat matchup would only take place in the NBA Finals. Both teams would have to get through extremely difficult opponents in order to make it there.

The first round of the NBA playoffs is scheduled to start on Saturday with the Heat playing the Milwaukee Bucks in the first game of the day.