- Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal both seen liking posts about Bam Adebayo joining them on Team USA
- Chris Bosh offers sagely advice to Bam Adebayo on why he struggled this season and how he can improve
- Report: Ben Simmons’ frustration with Jimmy Butler on Philadelphia 76ers played role in his departure to Miami Heat
- Report: Bam Adebayo commits to join Team USA roster for Summer Olympics in Tokyo
- Report: Bam Adebayo expected to go into ‘overdrive’ to improve jumper and post play this offseason
- Dwyane Wade receives touching Father’s Day tribute from his son Zaire
- Duncan Robinson makes it clear that he would ‘love’ to come back to Miami Heat
- Dwyane Wade’s ecstatic reaction to Paul George and Clippers advancing to Western Conference Finals
- Dwyane Wade’s high-road response to hater of his new show ‘The Cube’
- Report: Shane Battier leaves full-time job with Miami Heat
Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal both seen liking posts about Bam Adebayo joining them on Team USA
- Updated: June 22, 2021
NBA superstars Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal were seen liking posts across social media which reported on the news of Bam Adebayo joining Team USA for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
we move pic.twitter.com/10mRU2ehJn
— gsfhjn (@gsfhjn1) June 22, 2021
It seems that both Lillard and Beal are excited to have Adebayo on the team. That speaks volumes for the 23-year-old who could use some added confidence after a 2020-21 campaign that was difficult at times.
It is also meaningful as Lillard and Beal are arguably at the top of many Heat fans’ wish lists in terms of superstars the team could potentially acquire.
Adebayo has gotten better every year of his NBA career, but some of his weaknesses were exposed this past season. In particular, his offensive play in the post and poor jump shot were highlighted as soft areas. He is expected to put in a lot of work this offseason in those regards.
Despite some of those aforementioned struggles, Adebayo posted some really solid overall numbers. He averaged 18.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in the 2020-21 regular season.
He also played well in the postseason despite Miami’s first-round exit. Adebayo averaged 15.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the team’s four playoff games.
He should be a key piece for Team USA this summer.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login