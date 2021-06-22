Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal both seen liking posts about Bam Adebayo joining them on Team USA

NBA superstars Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal were seen liking posts across social media which reported on the news of Bam Adebayo joining Team USA for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

It seems that both Lillard and Beal are excited to have Adebayo on the team. That speaks volumes for the 23-year-old who could use some added confidence after a 2020-21 campaign that was difficult at times.

It is also meaningful as Lillard and Beal are arguably at the top of many Heat fans’ wish lists in terms of superstars the team could potentially acquire.

Adebayo has gotten better every year of his NBA career, but some of his weaknesses were exposed this past season. In particular, his offensive play in the post and poor jump shot were highlighted as soft areas. He is expected to put in a lot of work this offseason in those regards.

Despite some of those aforementioned struggles, Adebayo posted some really solid overall numbers. He averaged 18.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in the 2020-21 regular season.

He also played well in the postseason despite Miami’s first-round exit. Adebayo averaged 15.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the team’s four playoff games.

He should be a key piece for Team USA this summer.