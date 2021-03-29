The Miami Heat dealt for guard Victor Oladipo at last Thursday’s trade deadline, but it doesn’t mean that they are done adding to the roster.

Miami reportedly is eyeing Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal.

“There’s still a real chance Beal stays in Washington for years to come, but as the Wizards rack up losses, teams like the Heat are waiting to pounce,” The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor wrote. “In addition to Miami, multiple league sources say the [Boston] Celtics, [New York] Knicks, and [New Orleans] Pelicans are among the teams with interest in pursuing a deal for Beal.”

Beal is under contract for the 2021-22 season with the Wizards, but he can be a free agent that offseason.

The Wizards traded for Russell Westbrook this past offseason, but they have not seen the results in terms of wins.

The Wizards are just 16-28 this season and are the No. 13 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Beal was named an All-Star starter this season, and it is possible that he could ask for a trade to a contender this coming offseason.

The Heat, with assets like Tyler Herro, Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson (if he is re-signed), could make a strong push for Beal.