Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo will be putting in work in the offseason as he is set to play for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics.

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has committed to join the 12-man Team USA roster for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, his agent Alex Saratsis tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2021

Adebayo’s announcement would be welcome news for USA Basketball as it would give the squad another big man. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green also declared recently that he has committed to play for the national team.

Other stars who have said they would play in the Olympics are Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum.

For Adebayo, this would be his first time to play for Team USA after he was cut from the roster that competed in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup. He took that snub to heart even nearly a year after the decision.

Since then, the 23-year-old has shown that he is one of the best big men in the league. For his career, he is averaging 12.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He was voted to the NBA All-Star Game in 2020.