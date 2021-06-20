Report: Bam Adebayo expected to go into ‘overdrive’ to improve jumper and post play this offseason

According to a recent report, Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo is expected to put a lot of work into his jump shot and post play this offseason.

“And the expectation here is that Bam Adebayo assuredly will go into overdrive this offseason with work on his jumper and post play,” wrote Ira Winderman of Sun Sentinel. “Whether that is with Heat shooting coach Rob Fodor and big-man assistant Malik Allen or outside parties, it is work that has to be prioritized. Bam has grown his game in each of his seasons. I would expect that to continue.”

Adebayo did enjoy a 57.0 field goal percentage in the 2020-21 regular season, but he has a lot of room to improve as it pertains to his range and three-point shooting abilities.

Adebayo rarely attempts shots from beyond the arc, and when he does, the shots fall at just a career 15.9 percent clip. He posted the best 3-point shooting percentage of his career last season at 25.0 percent.

As far as post play goes, Adebayo could really bring his game to the next level by improving in that department. One area of concern is his ability to finish at the rim. As a smaller big man, he may have to learn how to depend on his quickness, as opposed to strength, near the rim.

On the whole, Adebayo is coming off of the best offensive season of his career. He averaged 18.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in the 2020-21 campaign.

His elite defensive abilities inarguably make him a net positive for th team.

If Adebayo can polish the aforementioned weak areas, he could become a superstar in this league.