Channing Frye hilariously clowns Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union for their Halloween costumes

Retired NBA player Channing Frye took some time to take a playful jab at retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade regarding the Halloween outfits that Wade and his family wore on Sunday.

Frye last played with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2018-19 season and was known as an engaging player who was popular with both teammates and rivals.

During the 2017-18 season, Frye and Wade were teammates for a short period of time with the Cavaliers. However, both players moved in February 2018, when Frye was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers and Wade returned to the Heat to finish out his iconic career.

Frye is 38 years old and Wade is only a bit older, with Frye beginning his NBA career two seasons after Wade started with the Heat in 2003.

Over that span of time, the two players made an impact during their time on the court, with Wade on a smooth path for a spot in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Though Frye is unlikely to earn the same level of honor, he is still well regarded amongst both fans and players alike for his ability to bring humor to nearly every situation. These days, he has started to carve out a nice role for himself within the world of basketball analysis and sports media.

As for Wade, he’s continued to find great success ever since retiring from the NBA as a player. These days, he’s busy with many different business pursuits, including being a partial owner of the Utah Jazz.