Udonis Haslem's pissed-off reaction to Miami Dolphins terminating Brian Flores - Heat Nation

Udonis Haslem’s pissed-off reaction to Miami Dolphins terminating Brian Flores
- Updated: January 10, 2022
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem was not pleased with the Miami Dolphins’ decision to let head coach Brian Flores go after the regular season ended this past weekend.
Flores spent the past three seasons with the Dolphins and finished this season at 9-8 after they won eight of their final nine games. Miami had finished with winning records in the last two seasons under Flores after going 5-11 in his first year as head coach.
The Dolphins made a push for the postseason this year before their hopes were cut short after a 34-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. Miami closed the season out with a 33-24 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Flores finished his time with the Dolphins with a record of 24-25.
Haslem has spent his entire NBA career in Miami after joining the Heat in 2003. He has three NBA titles under his belt. The Heat veteran has seen limited playing time this season and is currently in health and safety protocols.
The Heat have been depleted by injuries and players entering health and safety protocols this season, forcing Haslem to see more action than he may have envisioned at 41 years old. He is averaging 3.0 points and 2.1 rebounds per game this season.
He has averaged 7.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game for his career. The Heat have fared well despite their roster struggles this season, winning seven of their past 10 games. Miami have two games against the Atlanta Hawks up next, with the first matchup on Wednesday.
The Heat will be back at home for the first time after a lengthy road trip on Friday while hosting the Hawks.
