Candace Parker roasts Dwyane Wade for acting differently since becoming owner of Utah Jazz

WNBA star Candace Parker recently poked fun at Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade on Instagram, saying that Wade has been acting differently since he became an owner of an NBA team.

It seems that Parker and Wade are close friends. Both are very successful figures in the basketball world.

Wade purchased a partial stake in the Utah Jazz organization earlier in the year. It’s his latest basketball endeavor, and he seems to take his role with the franchise very seriously.

Of course, Wade will always be known best for his playing career. He had a long and successful stint with the Heat. He won three NBA titles with the organization.

During his career, Wade was named to 13 All-Star teams. He finished his playing days with averages of 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He was undoubtedly one of the greatest players of his era.

He’d presumably love to win a title in his new capacity with the Jazz.