Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler reportedly was named to the All-NBA Third Team on Wednesday.

2019-20 All-NBA teams: First: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, James Harden Second: Damian Lillard, Kawhi Leonard, Nikola Jokic, Chris Paul, Pascal Siakam Third: Ben Simmons, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Rudy Gobert, Russell Westbrook — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 16, 2020

Butler, 31, is in his first season with Miami. He has led the Heat to the Eastern Conference Finals.

It is Butler’s third All-NBA selection of his career. A five-time All-Star, Butler had a solid campaign this season. He averaged 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game during the regular season for the Heat.

Butler came to Miami in free agency this past offseason. He has instantly turned the Heat into winners, as they have gone 9-1 through their first 10 postseason games.

Not only did they knock off the top-seeded Bucks, but Butler hit two clutch shots in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals to propel Miami to an overtime win.

The Heat, led by Butler, are looking to make their first NBA Finals since the 2013-14 season.