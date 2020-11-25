The Miami Heat made major waves on Tuesday when they signed big man Bam Adebayo to a multiyear contract extension.

Though the massive contract for Adebayo does complicate the Heat’s plans of going after a star next summer, one NBA executive is still confident that the Heat have a chance of acquiring two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“I think they are totally separate decisions,” one Eastern Conference executive told HoopsHype in regards to Adebayo’s deal and Antetokounmpo’s possible supermax extension with the Bucks. “If Giannis wants to go to Miami, he will find a way to get to Miami. I think, if anything, they want to keep that agent happy, and if he wants Bam extended, you do it. Miami has always been creative in finding ways to get things done. The bottom line is you have to do right by your players first. He’s not in a position to risk injury and could affect how he feels about the team long-term if they do not take care of him now.”

This statement rings especially true given the previous report that Antetokounmpo would be “more impressed” if the Heat re-signed Adebayo rather than make him play another season without an extension.

Now, with their young star locked up for the foreseeable future, the Heat front office can start to really evaluate the landscape across the rest of the NBA.

It’s no secret that the team wants to add another star to pair with Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.

Whether it’s Antetokounmpo or someone else, Heat fans should not be surprised to see another massive contract doled out to a star in South Florida in the near future.