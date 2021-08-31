Micky Arison backs up Ray Allen’s compelling COVID-19 vaccination case

As the novel coronavirus continues to rage across the world, former Miami Heat guard Ray Allen posted some facts about who has gotten vaccinated in the hopes that more will get the vaccine.

Heat owner Micky Arison co-signed Allen’s post to help with the effort.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the state of Florida particularly hard, as many hospitals are having trouble finding beds for new patients.

Arison has been one of the NBA’s most successful owners since he purchased the team in 1995. During his tenure as owner, the Heat have reached the NBA Finals six times, winning three NBA championships.

Outside of basketball, Arison is well-known as the chairman of Carnival Corp., which operates numerous cruise ships.

After winning the NBA title in 2012 with LeBron James on the roster, the Heat acquired Allen to bolster their bench.

Although he was on the downside of his career, the investment paid off, as Allen’s iconic desperation 3-pointer in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals helped the team avoid losing the series. Miami went on to win the series after beating the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7.