Report: Tyler Herro, Goran Dragic and Avery Bradley available tonight vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Updated: February 1, 2021
The Miami Heat reportedly will have guard Tyler Herro in the lineup tonight.
Herro, who reportedly was facing a potential quarantine due to a housemate testing positive for COVID-19, has cleared the league’s health and safety protocols.
Heat injury report of tonight vs. Hornets:
Available:
Tyler Herro (protocols)
Andre Iguodala (neck)
Gabe Vincent (knee)
Out:
Meyers Leonard (shoulder)
Moe Harkless (thigh)
Chris Silva (hip)
Questionable:
Goran Dragic (groin)
Avery Bradley (knee)
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) February 1, 2021
It is a big boost for Miami, as the Heat will need Herro and his 17.5 points per game against the Charlotte Hornets tonight.
Goran Dragic and Avery Bradley were both originally listed as questionable, but Miami revealed that they will play tonight.
#CHAvsMIA UPDATE: Avery Bradley (knee), Goran Dragic (groin) & Tyler Herro (health and safety protocols) are all available to play in tonight's game vs the Hornets.
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 1, 2021
Meyers Leonard, Moe Harkless and Chris Silva will all be out of the lineup tonight, but Miami is relatively healthy for its matchup with Charlotte.
The Heat are just 7-12 this season, but the return of Jimmy Butler on Saturday helped them beat the Sacramento Kings.
Herro is having a solid sophomore campaign, but he is shooting just 29.7 percent from 3-point range after shooting 38.9 percent as a rookie.
He will look to improve upon that number when the Heat and Hornets tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST.
