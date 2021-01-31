Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro may have to quarantine after he discovered that a housemate tested positive for COVID-19.

“Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro revealed after a 105-104 win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night that he learned a housemate has tested positive for COVID-19,” ESPN wrote in a staff report. “Herro said he got that news at halftime and was uncertain if he will have to quarantine because of possible exposure. His revelation came on the same night All-Star forward Jimmy Butler returned after missing 10 games because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols established for safe play during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Herro had 15 points and three assists for Miami in the win over Sacramento.

The Heat clearly hope that Herro tests negative and is able to remain with the team. Miami has finally started to get healthy and dig itself out of an early season hole.

The Heat were able to snap their five-game losing streak, but things could turn for the worse if Herro is forced to miss significant time.