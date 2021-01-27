- Report: Miami Heat could be without 8 players Wednesday vs. Denver Nuggets
- Miami Heat remember Kobe Bryant with incredible 8-minute, 24-second video tribute
- Dwyane Wade reacts to hilarious photo of him and Martha Stewart
- Video: Kyrie Irving successfully sneaks Bam Adebayo his jersey after Miami Heat-Brooklyn Nets game
- Udonis Haslem says Duncan Robinson is the best shooter he’s ever seen
- Report: Avery Bradley announces exact date he plans to return for Miami Heat
- Report: Miami Heat optimistic that Avery Bradley and Jimmy Butler will return by end of week
- Report: Major update offered on when Jimmy Butler could return for Miami Heat
- Former Miami Heat forward reveals he’s been getting recurring death threats, fears being separated from daughter
- Udonis Haslem sends NSFW message about connection with James Harden
Report: Miami Heat could be without 8 players Wednesday vs. Denver Nuggets
- Updated: January 26, 2021
It’s been a while since the Miami Heat had their full roster available, and it looks like it will be a little while before they’re back at full strength.
According to the team’s injury report, eight Miami players could be out of action against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.
Heat injury report for Wednesday vs. visiting Nuggets:
Out:
Jimmy Butler (protocols)
Chris Silva (hip flexor)
Meyers Leonard (shoulder)
Moe Harkless (thigh)
Questionable
Avery Bradley (protocols)
Tyler Herro (neck)
Goran Dragic (groin)
Gabe Vincent (ankle)
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 26, 2021
The absence of Jimmy Butler and potential absence of Tyler Herro particularly stand out. Herro hasn’t played since Jan. 14, while Butler has been out since Jan. 9.
The Heat are currently riding a three-game losing streak and have lost six of their last eight. With a 6-10 record, they will soon have to confront the real possibility of missing the playoffs just months after making a Cinderella run to the NBA Finals unless they start turning things around.
Perhaps the only silver lining of the team being shorthanded is that Bam Adebayo has stepped up his game. He’s coming off of back-to-back big scoring games against the Brooklyn Nets.
After facing Denver, the Heat will play the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login