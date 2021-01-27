It’s been a while since the Miami Heat had their full roster available, and it looks like it will be a little while before they’re back at full strength.

According to the team’s injury report, eight Miami players could be out of action against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

The absence of Jimmy Butler and potential absence of Tyler Herro particularly stand out. Herro hasn’t played since Jan. 14, while Butler has been out since Jan. 9.

The Heat are currently riding a three-game losing streak and have lost six of their last eight. With a 6-10 record, they will soon have to confront the real possibility of missing the playoffs just months after making a Cinderella run to the NBA Finals unless they start turning things around.

Perhaps the only silver lining of the team being shorthanded is that Bam Adebayo has stepped up his game. He’s coming off of back-to-back big scoring games against the Brooklyn Nets.

After facing Denver, the Heat will play the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.