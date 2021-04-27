The Miami Heat offered a more upbeat injury report for their Wednesday night home matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, with both Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn listed as questionable after missing Monday night’s contest.

Without Herro and Nunn, the Heat dropped a 110-102 decision to the Chicago Bulls, the Heat’s second loss in the past three games that dropped their season record to 32-30 on the year.

The Heat are continuing to battle for playoff position, so every available healthy body, no matter how tentative his status, is a welcome sight.

With less than three weeks left in the regular season, the Heat have 10 games remaining, with the Spurs clash one of four home contests remaining. There’s little margin for error available for the Heat during this time frame, which means that getting back on track Wednesday night is imperative.