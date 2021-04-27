- Miami Heat release promising injury report for Wednesday’s game vs. San Antonio Spurs
Miami Heat release promising injury report for Wednesday’s game vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Updated: April 27, 2021
The Miami Heat offered a more upbeat injury report for their Wednesday night home matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, with both Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn listed as questionable after missing Monday night’s contest.
Heat injury report for Wednesday vs. Spurs
Victor Oladipo (knee): out
Tyler Herro (foot): questionable
Kendrick Nunn (neck): questionable
Gabe Vincent (knee): probable
Duncan Robinson not on injury report, after leaving Monday's game with stomach illness.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) April 27, 2021
Without Herro and Nunn, the Heat dropped a 110-102 decision to the Chicago Bulls, the Heat’s second loss in the past three games that dropped their season record to 32-30 on the year.
The Heat are continuing to battle for playoff position, so every available healthy body, no matter how tentative his status, is a welcome sight.
With less than three weeks left in the regular season, the Heat have 10 games remaining, with the Spurs clash one of four home contests remaining. There’s little margin for error available for the Heat during this time frame, which means that getting back on track Wednesday night is imperative.
