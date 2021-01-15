- Report: Miami Heat list 11 players on injury report ahead of game vs. Detroit Pistons
Report: Miami Heat list 11 players on injury report ahead of game vs. Detroit Pistons
- Updated: January 15, 2021
The Miami Heat provided a major update to their injury report ahead of their match against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.
Heat injury update:
Out
Bradley, protocols
Butler, protocols
Leonard, shoulder
Questionable
Adebayo, protocols
Dragic, protocols
Harkless, protocols
Herro, neck
Okpala, protocols
Vincent, knee
Haslem, protocols
Nunn, protocols
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 15, 2021
The Heat have been without several players, including All-Stars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, for the last couple games due to health and safety measures in conjunction with the novel coronavirus.
As a matter of fact, the Heat faced the Philadelphia 76ers with an extremely depleted squad on Tuesday and Thursday. The Heat lost both games.
The Heat felt the impact of their shrunken roster during Thursday’s battle against the Sixers, falling by a score of 125-108.
Still, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra refused to use fatigue as an excuse for the blowout loss.
The Heat hold a 4-6 record this season.
