The Miami Heat provided a major update to their injury report ahead of their match against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

Heat injury update: Out

Bradley, protocols

Butler, protocols

Leonard, shoulder Questionable

Adebayo, protocols

Dragic, protocols

Harkless, protocols

Herro, neck

Okpala, protocols

Vincent, knee

Haslem, protocols

Nunn, protocols — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 15, 2021

The Heat have been without several players, including All-Stars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, for the last couple games due to health and safety measures in conjunction with the novel coronavirus.

As a matter of fact, the Heat faced the Philadelphia 76ers with an extremely depleted squad on Tuesday and Thursday. The Heat lost both games.

The Heat felt the impact of their shrunken roster during Thursday’s battle against the Sixers, falling by a score of 125-108.

Still, Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra refused to use fatigue as an excuse for the blowout loss.

The Heat hold a 4-6 record this season.