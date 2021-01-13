The Miami Heat have been one of the many teams around the NBA that are dealing with issues having the required number of players needed to play a basketball game.

Fortunately, the Heat received some good news on Tuesday ahead of their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers as they will have enough players to actually play the game.

This development is a sigh of relief for the Heat franchise after dealing with the aftermath of the postponed game against the Boston Celtics.

The Heat have had a rocky start to the 2020-21 season after reaching the NBA Finals in the bubble. Miami is currently sitting at .500 at 4-4 ahead of the matchup against the 76ers and will take a much-needed step forward by taking down a Philadelphia squad that continues to play at a high level.