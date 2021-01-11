- Report: Miami Heat release names of 8 players that won’t be available for foreseeable future
Report: Miami Heat release names of 8 players that won’t be available for foreseeable future
- Updated: January 11, 2021
The mystery over which Miami Heat players will be unavailable for at least the next few days has been answered, with eight members of the team on the huge list.
Heat without Butler, Dragic, Nunn, Bam, Harkless, Halem and Okpala and Bradley in Philadelphia and coming days
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) January 11, 2021
Earlier on Monday, one report indicated that at least five Heat players would be unavailable because of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus.
The players listed constitute many of the major players of the team, including Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic.
For the coming week, the Heat are scheduled to play on Tuesday and Thursday for road games against the Philadelphia 76ers, followed by a Saturday night home contest against the Detroit Pistons.
The NBA has recently seen a major surge in the number of coronavirus cases affecting the league, with one possible plan being to have a one to two week pause in play to get it under control.
