‘Pat Riley please f—–g retire’: Miami Heat world reacts to disappointing Tyus Jones news

On Saturday, the Miami Heat world reacted to guard Tyus Jones joining the Phoenix Suns on a one-year deal worth just $3.3 million.

Tyus Jones — the market’s top remaining free agent guard — has agreed on a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Bradbury of @LiftSportsMNGMT tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/lhhJkKowQz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 27, 2024

The Heat reportedly could not have offered Jones the $3.3 million deal he received from the Suns while also staying under the second apron. Miami reportedly inquired about Jones before acquiring Terry Rozier last season.

While Tyus Jones ultimately took 3.3 M with Suns, Heat couldn't do that and stay under 2nd apron. They could have not signed Love or Bryant and hoped that a player like Jones would have to take well under market later, but they valued Love and Bryant. Heat inquired about Jones… — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 27, 2024

Even with the second apron element at play, Saturday’s news still left plenty of room for frustration.

Yeah Pat Riley please fucking retire https://t.co/chJxh9ewI7 — Austin (@ChefTrillie) July 27, 2024

Tyus Jones went for the minimum but at least we got a 4th string center — Austin (@ChefTrillie) July 27, 2024

No one could’ve predicted Tyus Jones signing for the minimum I agree. MY thing is rushing to re-sign a 4th string center early in free agency and locking in your roster without seeing how the rest of the market develops That’s bad GMing — Austin (@ChefTrillie) July 27, 2024

Thomas Bryant is our backup PG 🔥 — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) July 27, 2024

It will always remain a mystery, like crop circles, whether Heat promised Bryant if they would re-sign him if he opted out and found no greener pastures. Bryant swears they didn't. https://t.co/KMQDRmZvDh — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 27, 2024

Jones may have a sneaky case as one of the better playmakers in the NBA today. Despite spending much of his time in the pros as a backup point guard, he holds a career average of 4.3 assists per game, and he thrived in a starting role with the Washington Wizards during the 2023-24 regular season.

He appeared in 66 games for the Wizards (all starts) and averaged a career-high 7.3 assists per contest. Jones averaged the ninth-most assists per game of any player in the NBA last season.

Another wrinkle of what makes Jones an elite playmaker in today’s NBA is that he values possessions and takes care of the ball. Jones averaged just a single turnover per game with the Wizards despite the fact that he served as the team’s primary facilitator.

Jones’ assist-to-turnover ratio of 7.3 was also the best in the league during the 2023-24 regular season by a decent margin. For reference, Sam Merrill finished with the second-best ratio at 6.2, but he averaged only 1.8 assists per game with the Cleveland Cavaliers and is a sharpshooter first and foremost.

Jones will now have a chance to play alongside three of the NBA’s best offensive players next season. Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant all averaged 18-plus points per game with the Suns in the 2023-24 campaign. Booker and Durant finished tied for the best scoring average on the squad, as both stars put up 27.1 points per contest.

Considering just how talented Jones is when it comes to setting up his teammates for baskets, it’s understandable why many fans of the Heat seemingly wanted him to end up in Miami.