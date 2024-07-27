Miami Heat News

‘Pat Riley please f—–g retire’: Miami Heat world reacts to disappointing Tyus Jones news

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Tyus Jones
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

On Saturday, the Miami Heat world reacted to guard Tyus Jones joining the Phoenix Suns on a one-year deal worth just $3.3 million.

The Heat reportedly could not have offered Jones the $3.3 million deal he received from the Suns while also staying under the second apron. Miami reportedly inquired about Jones before acquiring Terry Rozier last season.

Even with the second apron element at play, Saturday’s news still left plenty of room for frustration.

Jones may have a sneaky case as one of the better playmakers in the NBA today. Despite spending much of his time in the pros as a backup point guard, he holds a career average of 4.3 assists per game, and he thrived in a starting role with the Washington Wizards during the 2023-24 regular season.

He appeared in 66 games for the Wizards (all starts) and averaged a career-high 7.3 assists per contest. Jones averaged the ninth-most assists per game of any player in the NBA last season.

Another wrinkle of what makes Jones an elite playmaker in today’s NBA is that he values possessions and takes care of the ball. Jones averaged just a single turnover per game with the Wizards despite the fact that he served as the team’s primary facilitator.

Jones’ assist-to-turnover ratio of 7.3 was also the best in the league during the 2023-24 regular season by a decent margin. For reference, Sam Merrill finished with the second-best ratio at 6.2, but he averaged only 1.8 assists per game with the Cleveland Cavaliers and is a sharpshooter first and foremost.

Jones will now have a chance to play alongside three of the NBA’s best offensive players next season. Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant all averaged 18-plus points per game with the Suns in the 2023-24 campaign. Booker and Durant finished tied for the best scoring average on the squad, as both stars put up 27.1 points per contest.

Considering just how talented Jones is when it comes to setting up his teammates for baskets, it’s understandable why many fans of the Heat seemingly wanted him to end up in Miami.

Jesse is a 23-year-old sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA.

