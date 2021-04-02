- Video: Shaquille O’Neal ruthlessly trolls Dwyane Wade after he asks Aaron Gordon about his No. 50 jersey
Video: Shaquille O’Neal ruthlessly trolls Dwyane Wade after he asks Aaron Gordon about his No. 50 jersey
- Updated: April 2, 2021
On Thursday, Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal clowned Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade for asking Denver Nuggets newcomer Aaron Gordon about his No. 50 jersey.
"What did you do, give him a nine?"@SHAQ after @DwyaneWade asked Aaron Gordon why he chose No. 50 for his jersey 😂
(via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/tRXHt55jGQ
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 2, 2021
Wade, 39, and Gordon have plenty of history.
The three-time champion infamously served as a judge during the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, when Gordon and then-Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. competed in a dazzling finish for the trophy.
Although Gordon threw down an amazing slam during the contest, he was handed a score of nine out of 10 by Wade. Of course, controversy quickly emerged because people thought that the Heat legend was favoring Jones.
The wrangle extended for months. In fact, Gordon released a diss track aimed at Wade. However, both guys are on good terms now.
Gordon, who was shipped from the Orlando Magic to Denver before the trade deadline this season, is putting up 11.0 points, 4.0 boards and 2.7 assists per contest for the Nuggets this season.
