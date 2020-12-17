Houston Rockets superstar James Harden has been rumored to be on the move for a while now, and the Miami Heat have been discussed as a likely destination for him.

However, longtime journalist Rich Eisen says that he personally would not give up rising star Tyler Herro for Harden, or Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo for that matter.

Why, if you're the #Heat, would you package one of your young stars and picks to trade for James Harden? We debated the great #NBA tipoff conundrum: #NBATwitter #Rockets pic.twitter.com/Q8ZLAJr02A — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) December 16, 2020

“Do you want to be on the hook, if you’re [team president] Pat Riley, to win maybe this year and next, when you can be winning with Tyler Herro long after he’s retired, when he’s Miami Heat front office emeritus,” said Eisen on the “Rich Eisen Show.” “Why would you do it? I don’t know. Again, I’m also the guy that wouldn’t break it up for Giannis, and you’re hearing everybody else is breaking everything up for Giannis or was planning to.”

It’s been reported that Herro would likely have to be included in a deal for Harden, and that the second-year standout is not off the table in a hypothetical trade for the 2017-18 regular season MVP.

Harden is now 31, which would raise the question of how many more elite years he would be able to offer any team that trades for him.

The Heat, on the other hand, are currently comprised several players who are in their early to mid-20s, which translates to a much longer championship window.

Given Riley’s history of being involved with teams that have won multiple titles within a short span, it seems plausible that he wants this Heat squad to do the same before he retires.