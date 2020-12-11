The James Harden rumors are swirling wildly and the Miami Heat have found themselves near the center of the storm.

While a previous report indicated that the Heat would not be willing to include Tyler Herro in a deal for Harden, ESPN’s Zach Lowe recently changed the narrative.

Lowe appears to be confident that the Heat would jump at the opportunity to acquire Harden, even if it meant parting ways with a talented youngster like Herro.

Zach Lowe doesn’t believe the reports that Tyler Herro is 'off the table' for James Harden "No. Just no. If this ever becomes a thing, the Heat are having a hands on deck meeting to discuss it. Players like James Harden do not ever become available." (Via The Lowe Post) pic.twitter.com/Sy2eiufV1z — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 11, 2020

It’s certainly a rational belief. No matter how high Herro’s perceived ceiling is, chances are good he’ll never be quite as potent an offensive player as Harden is.

Moreover, Harden is without a doubt the player a team would want if it was looking to win now. Considering the Heat advanced to the NBA Finals last season, the window to get a title is clearly wide open.

For Heat fans, it would be sad to bid farewell to a talented player like Herro. That’s especially true because he has endeared himself to the city of Miami and seems to love being a part of the Heat organization.

However, basketball is a business in the NBA. Without a doubt, the smart business decision would be to acquire Harden at almost any cost.