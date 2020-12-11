Despite a surge in recent rumors, Houston Rockets superstar James Harden has yet to be traded.

At the moment, it appears that Miami is considered a likely destination.

However, one NBA scout believes that Harden’s new home will depend on the perceived value of Miami Heat youngster Tyler Herro compared to that of Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons.

“For Houston, the call would be Herro vs. Simmons, I think,” an NBA scout said, according to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel.

The 76ers appear to be one of the favorites to land Harden, especially since Simmons, 24, is an attractive prospect.

It was previously reportedly that Harden preferred a trade to the Brooklyn Nets. There, he would be reunited with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kevin Durant.

With that in mind, the Nets may not have the assets necessary to make a trade work.

The Heat are surely debating whether the cost for Harden is worth it. It is also unclear how well he would fit with the current roster.

He’s a ball-dominant player and pairing him up with Jimmy Butler could be a somewhat awkward fit.

“That,” an Eastern Conference executive said, “on the face of it is why it doesn’t seem to work. Butler needs to be the man.”

At least for now, the Heat seem to be focused on internal improvement from Herro and their other young players.