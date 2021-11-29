- Video: Meyers Leonard and his wife appear to make huge life announcement
Video: Meyers Leonard and his wife appear to make huge life announcement
- Updated: November 29, 2021
It looks like former Miami Heat big man Meyers Leonard is going to become a father in the near future.
Leonard’s wife, Elle, shared a video to social media that appears to capture the moment in which her husband found out that she’s pregnant.
I surprised @MeyersLeonard with “a little something” over Thanksgiving 🍼 pic.twitter.com/RwVlan20uy
— Elle Leonard (@elleleonard) November 29, 2021
It’s clearly very exciting news for the Leonard family.
Meyers Leonard hasn’t seen action in an NBA game since the 2020-21 season. His career took a huge hit after he was heard using an anti-Semitic slur during a video game live stream.
In the aftermath of the incident, the Heat traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who waived him. He’s a free agent today.
In the time since, the 29-year-old has spent a lot of time getting involved with the Jewish community and trying to better himself.
His efforts haven’t gone unnoticed. Pat Riley recently said that he thinks Meyers Leonard will get a second chance in the NBA at some point.
It remains to be seen if that will happen with the Heat, but the former first-round pick is certainly open to the idea. He said earlier this year that’d he love to return to the organization.
Meyers Leonard has career averages of 5.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. He’s a lifetime 48.2 percent shooter from the field.
Only time will tell if he finds himself wearing an NBA uniform again in the near future. He’s still pretty young, so if he does get a second chance in the league, he’ll likely have a chance at sticking around for a while.
