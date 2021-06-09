Video: Dwyane Wade seen giving Donovan Mitchell advice courtside during Jazz-Clippers game

Over the last few seasons, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has earned a fair bit of comparison to Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade.

Now that Wade is part of Utah’s ownership group, it looks like Mitchell has become a major benefactor. During the engrossing Game 1 between the Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers, Wade was seen offering Mitchell some advice to the young star.

.@DwyaneWade giving Spida advice from courtside 👏 pic.twitter.com/7HRV9NQvt2 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 9, 2021

Without a doubt, Wade is offering all of the advice he can offer. As a three-time NBA champion, he is likely serving as a major well of knowledge for Mitchell.

Through three quarters of Tuesday’s game, the Jazz and Clippers were all tied up, 79-79. Mitchell had already dropped 29 points entering the final frame.

Surely, he’ll look to give his squad the pivotal 1-0 series lead with a win.

As for Wade, he will likely be offering help whenever he can to his new team.