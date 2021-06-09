- Video: Dwyane Wade seen giving Donovan Mitchell advice courtside during Jazz-Clippers game
- Oddsmakers reveal surprising odds for Miami Heat to land Damian Lillard
- Report: Dwyane Wade ‘urging’ Utah Jazz to make front office changes
- Report: Miami Heat could target C.J. McCollum if they miss out on Damian Lillard
- Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro makes huge life announcement via social media
- Pat Riley says he’d leave ‘shiny key under that mat’ for LeBron James if he wanted to return to Miami Heat
- Report: Kendrick Nunn among guards on New York Knicks’ radar
- Report: Miami Heat among 6 or 7 teams who believe they can get Damian Lillard
- Pat Riley urges Erik Spoelstra to ‘evaluate’ how he uses Bam Adebayo on offense for Miami Heat
- Report: Miami Heat ‘prepared’ to offer Jimmy Butler max contract extension
Video: Dwyane Wade seen giving Donovan Mitchell advice courtside during Jazz-Clippers game
- Updated: June 8, 2021
Over the last few seasons, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has earned a fair bit of comparison to Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade.
Now that Wade is part of Utah’s ownership group, it looks like Mitchell has become a major benefactor. During the engrossing Game 1 between the Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers, Wade was seen offering Mitchell some advice to the young star.
.@DwyaneWade giving Spida advice from courtside 👏 pic.twitter.com/7HRV9NQvt2
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 9, 2021
Without a doubt, Wade is offering all of the advice he can offer. As a three-time NBA champion, he is likely serving as a major well of knowledge for Mitchell.
Through three quarters of Tuesday’s game, the Jazz and Clippers were all tied up, 79-79. Mitchell had already dropped 29 points entering the final frame.
Surely, he’ll look to give his squad the pivotal 1-0 series lead with a win.
As for Wade, he will likely be offering help whenever he can to his new team.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login