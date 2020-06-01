Tyler Herro ‘Stands With People of Color’ as He Breaks His Silence on Racial Injustice

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro has broken his silence on the racial tension that has dominated the country over the last few days.

Change is needed! I stand with people of color and support that everyone needs to be viewed the same. America is a melting pot and if we are all created equally then we should be treated equally as well. Silence is a form of acceptance and I will not stay silent for injustice. https://t.co/3MYaDd5Bop — Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) June 1, 2020

Herro, 20, hasn’t been very vocal regarding the ongoing tensions around the country.

However, the death of George Floyd has sparked outbreaks in major cities all over the country, causing numerous athletes to speak out on the injustice.

According to police, Floyd had a medical issue during an attempted arrest last Monday. However, video of the ordeal depicts a police officer with his knee on Floyd’s neck for multiple minutes. In the clip, the 46-year-old can be heard crying out that he can’t breathe.

Despite Floyd’s pleas, the police officer failed to allay the situation. Moments later, Floyd lost consciousness.

Multiple Heat players have spoken up about police brutality, racial injustice and the lack of equality in the nation this past week.

As a matter of fact, big man Meyers Leonard opened up about the privilege he has had as a white male and showed love to his teammates in the process.