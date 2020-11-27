- Video: Donovan Mitchell fanboys over Bam Adebayo as star duo works out together
Video: Donovan Mitchell fanboys over Bam Adebayo as star duo works out together
- Updated: November 27, 2020
The Miami Heat recently signed big man Bam Adebayo to a massive contract extension.
On Friday morning, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell shared how much Adebayo inspires him as the two worked out together.
Mitchell, 24, is the face of the Jazz franchise.
The All-Star put up 24.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game during the 2019-20 regular season.
Yet, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft took his game to the next level in the playoffs. The guard averaged a whopping 36.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest during the 2020 postseason.
Although the Mitchell also signed a lucrative contraction extension with his current team, he recently sent Twitter into a frenzy by working out in Miami this offseason.
In addition, he has a special relationship with Heat legend Dwyane Wade.
As for Adebayo, he had a superb campaign last season. The All-Star collected a career-high 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
The big man played a huge role in helping the Heat reach the 2020 NBA Finals.
