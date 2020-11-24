- Report: Miami Heat expected to give Bam Adebayo close to $200 million contract extension
Report: Miami Heat expected to give Bam Adebayo close to $200 million contract extension
The Miami Heat reportedly are extending star Bam Adebayo’s contract.
Even before the numbers had been solidified, it was clear that the talented youngster was on his way to a massive payday.
Adebayo's contract can be close to $200 million depending on super-max considerations. Heat would need to jump through a lot of hoops to also add max free agent next summer. But now have ample assets for sign-and-trade for one next summer, or a deal this season. https://t.co/qcLfXd2sDL
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 24, 2020
Shortly after, the full numbers came in.
Adebayo is eligible for a rookie maximum contract — $163M with trigger for $195.6M — and Miami plans to sign him to the new deal, source says. https://t.co/4UCqLdLKLx
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 24, 2020
Adebayo, 23, made his first All-Star team this past season.
He quickly burst on the scene this past season as Miami’s second option behind star Jimmy Butler.
During the 2019-20 campaign, Adebayo averaged 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. All of those numbers were career-highs for Adebayo.
Now, Miami will lock him up to an extension, keeping him in South Florida for the foreseeable future.
