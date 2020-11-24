The Miami Heat reportedly are extending star Bam Adebayo’s contract.

Even before the numbers had been solidified, it was clear that the talented youngster was on his way to a massive payday.

Adebayo's contract can be close to $200 million depending on super-max considerations. Heat would need to jump through a lot of hoops to also add max free agent next summer. But now have ample assets for sign-and-trade for one next summer, or a deal this season. https://t.co/qcLfXd2sDL — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 24, 2020

Shortly after, the full numbers came in.

Adebayo is eligible for a rookie maximum contract — $163M with trigger for $195.6M — and Miami plans to sign him to the new deal, source says. https://t.co/4UCqLdLKLx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 24, 2020

Adebayo, 23, made his first All-Star team this past season.

He quickly burst on the scene this past season as Miami’s second option behind star Jimmy Butler.

During the 2019-20 campaign, Adebayo averaged 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. All of those numbers were career-highs for Adebayo.

Now, Miami will lock him up to an extension, keeping him in South Florida for the foreseeable future.