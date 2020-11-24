 Report: Miami Heat expected to give Bam Adebayo close to $200 million contract extension - Heat Nation
The Miami Heat reportedly are extending star Bam Adebayo’s contract.

Even before the numbers had been solidified, it was clear that the talented youngster was on his way to a massive payday.

Shortly after, the full numbers came in.

Adebayo, 23, made his first All-Star team this past season.

He quickly burst on the scene this past season as Miami’s second option behind star Jimmy Butler.

During the 2019-20 campaign, Adebayo averaged 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. All of those numbers were career-highs for Adebayo.

Now, Miami will lock him up to an extension, keeping him in South Florida for the foreseeable future.

