- Video: Charles Barkley Destroys Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler on National TV
- Video: Jimmy Butler’s Savage Response When Asked About His Relationship With Chris Paul
- Report: Miami Heat Release Initial Test Results From Derrick Jones Jr.’s Scary Injury
- Video: Derrick Jones Jr. Leaves Game on Stretcher After Going Down With Hard Injury
- Jimmy Butler Fully Expects Miami Heat to Get Another Big-Name Player: ‘It’s Gonna Happen’
- Dwyane Wade Responds to Damian Lillard’s Clutch Performance With Warning to Haters
- Report: Miami Heat List Numerous Key Players on Injury Report vs. Indiana Pacers
- David Fizdale Reveals What Dwyane Wade Told LeBron James After Losing 2011 Finals
- Indiana Pacers Star Offers Bold Message About Beating Miami Heat in Upcoming Playoff Series
- Duncan Robinson Pays Tribute to ‘Real One’ Jimmy Butler for Truck-Sticking Chris Paul
Video: Charles Barkley Destroys Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler on National TV
- Updated: August 14, 2020
Hall of Famer and current TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley isn’t buying the Miami Heat hype and took a shot at star Jimmy Butler in the process.
Charles Barkley doesn’t buy the Miami Heat hype
"The Miami Heat don’t scare anybody." pic.twitter.com/6NW7sBbMN3
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 14, 2020
“The Miami Heat don’t scare anybody,” Barkley said. “I mean and Jimmy’s going to have to control his emotions. He’s the best player on that team. He’s the leader of that team.
“But if he’s going to spend all of his energy going at T.J. Warren, that’s not going to work because when you’re the best player you can’t get in foul trouble.”
The Heat will match up with Warren and the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Butler and Warren got into a scuffle back in January that led to the latter being ejected.
In Miami’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, Butler lowered his shoulder into Thunder point guard Chris Paul after he threw the basketball at Duncan Robinson.
While Butler’s emotions may get the best of him in moments, he certainly has his teammates’ backs.
The Heat go into the playoffs as the No. 5 seed and will technically be the road team in the Orlando, Fla. bubble.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login