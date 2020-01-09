T.J. Warren Threatens to Beat Jimmy Butler's 'F- A-,' Gets Ejected Shortly Afterwards - Heat Nation

- T.J. Warren Threatens to Beat Jimmy Butler’s ‘F—— A–,’ Gets Ejected Shortly Afterwards
- Report: Miami Heat Sign Gabe Vincent to Two-Way Contract, Drop Daryl Macon
- Report: Dwyane Wade to Produce New Docuseries Featuring Zaire Wade
- Report: Miami Heat Announce Dwyane Wade’s 3 Day Retirement Ceremony Plans
- Miami Heat News: Justise Winslow, Jimmy Butler Set to Return Wednesday vs. Indiana Pacers
- Report: Miami Heat ‘Most Dangerous Team’ to Make Deal Going Forward
- Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving Laud Tyler Herro With Words of Praise
- Hassan Whiteside Dedicates Social Media Post to Former Miami Heat Teammates
- Miami Heat News: Derrick Jones Jr. to Participate in 2020 Slam Dunk Contest
- Report: Duncan Robinson Considered ‘Near Lock’ to Participate in 3-Point Contest
T.J. Warren Threatens to Beat Jimmy Butler’s ‘F—— A–,’ Gets Ejected Shortly Afterwards
- Updated: January 8, 2020
Jimmy Butler knows how to get under the skin of his opponents, with Indiana Pacers veteran T.J. Warren being his latest victim.
In the third quarter of Wednesday night’s game between the Miami Heat and Pacers, Butler and Warren got into a bit of a scrap.
The two traded more than a few words after the altercation.
Jimmy Butler and T. J. Warren exchange words at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, eventually leading to Warren's ejection.#HEATTwitter #NBA pic.twitter.com/sDoLKEi3tn
— FOX Sports Florida & Sun (@FOXSportsFL) January 9, 2020
The two players got physical again moments later when Butler leaned his shoulder into Warren’s chest. Butler was called for an offensive foul, and Warren responded by clapping aggressively in his face.
At that point, the referees had seen enough and promptly kicked Warren out of the game.
As Warren left the court, Butler couldn’t help but hilariously blow him some kisses.
T.J. Warren flipped Jimmy Butler off 😳 pic.twitter.com/DdyaoCKrvl
— Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 9, 2020
Butler knows that basketball is as much a game of the mind as it is a game of the body.
In tonight’s matchup, he clearly was able to use his mental toughness to his advantage and get Warren to lose his cool.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login