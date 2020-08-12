- Report: Miami Heat’s 1st Round Playoff Opponent Officially Set
- Miami Heat Rumors: Heat Willing to Give Up Any 2 Players for Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Dwyane Wade’s Emphatic Reaction to Damian Lillard Putting Up Monster Game Against Dallas Mavericks
- Miami Heat Release Injury Report for Wednesday’s Game vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Bam Adebayo Adds Fuel to Victor Oladipo Rumors After Latest Social Media Activity
- Gabrielle Union Aims Sexual Message at Dwyane Wade After Seeing Flashy TNT Appearance
- Video: Victor Oladipo Seen Being Extra Friendly With Miami Heat Players After Indiana Pacers Loss
- Miami Heat Change Profile Picture to Disrespectful Jimmy Butler Photo After Heat Dominate Pacers
- Jimmy Butler Speaks on T.J. Warren After Miami Heat Dominate Indiana Pacers
- Tyler Herro Discusses Skill Set He’s ‘Working Really Hard’ to Improve Inside NBA Bubble
Report: Miami Heat’s 1st Round Playoff Opponent Officially Set
- Updated: August 12, 2020
The Miami Heat will take on the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2020 Eastern Conference playoffs.
Our 1st round playoff matchup is set. pic.twitter.com/4FSwSe5Cbj
— x – Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 12, 2020
The Heat and Pacers have faced each other three times during the season, with the Heat winning all three matchups.
Both teams will battle once more on Friday before the conclusion of the 2019-20 regular season.
The Heat crushed the Pacers on Monday by a score 114-92. All-Star Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Swingman Jae Crowder collected 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the dominant victory.
While Pacers forward T.J. Warren has been the breakout star of the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla., he was limited by the Heat to just 12 points and five rebounds during Monday’s contest.
Although Warren and Butler have notable beef with each other, they didn’t get into it on Monday. Perhaps that will change when the stakes are higher in the postseason.
The Heat are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login